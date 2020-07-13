Five Killed in Crash in Southwest Missouri
MOUNT VERNON (AP) - Two adults and three children have been killed in a two-vehicle accident in southwest Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred early Sunday when the vehicle carrying the five victims crossed the center line of a Lawrence County road and collided head on with a pickup.
The patrol identified the fatality victims as 27-year-old Lori L. Stephens of Van Buren; 30-year-old John A. Stephens of Van Buren; 4-year-old Tyler Pappan, 7-year-old Harly Pappan and 5-year-old David Pappan. The patrol says the children were from Ordway, Colo.
The patrol said the driver of the pickup was hospitalized with serious injuries.
