Five Killed in Western Mo. Crash

ARCHIE (AP) - A two-vehicle crash in western Missouri has killed five people, including three children.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred Thursday afternoon when the victims' westbound vehicle ran off a Cass County road just east of Archie, over-corrected and skidded sideways across the roadway. Their vehicle was then struck in the side by the second vehicle, which was traveling east.

The patrol identified the victims as 22-year-old Aleah Lucas of Olathe, Kan.; 8-year-old Anna Rittermeyer; 32-year-old Jason Rittermeyer; 10-year-old Noah Rittermeyer, and 9-year-old Sage Rittermeyer. The patrol says the Rittermeyers were all from Archie.

The patrol also says the driver of the victims' vehicle and one of the children were not restrained and were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.