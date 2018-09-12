Five Missouri Firefighters Injured When Two Trucks Collide

PLATTE CITY (AP) - Three northwest Missouri firefighters remain hospitalized after two fire trucks collided head-on while responding to a call.

Two others were treated and released after the crash early Monday on a rural road near the Platte County town of Platte City. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Seven volunteer firefighters from the Central Platte Fire Protection District were in the two trucks. Platte County Sheriff's Capt. Erik Holland says one of the trucks missed the driveway to the home where the fire was reported. When it turned around on the two-lane road, it collided with the other truck.

The trucks were extensively damaged.

Another fire department responded to the original call of an electrical fire on a home's deck. There were no injuries at the home.