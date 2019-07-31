Five Missouri school districts receive accreditation boost

3 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, December 02 2015 Dec 2, 2015 Wednesday, December 02, 2015 9:12:17 AM CST December 02, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Five Missouri school districts have received an accreditation boost, but the state decided that the unaccredited Riverview Gardens districts should stay that way for now.

The Caruthersville, Gilliam, Jennings, Malta Bend and Spickard districts are now fully accredited. They previously were provisionally accredited, meaning they faced extra monitoring. The Missouri State Board of Education voted to make the change during a meeting Tuesday.

The Riverview Gardens district in St. Louis County and the provisionally accredited St. Louis districts also sought accreditation boosts after making gains on school performance reports that incorporates data such as test scores. But the state decided to make no changes for now, although the Riverview Gardens district's classification may be revisited by July. As an unaccredited district, its students are allowed to transfer to better-performing schools.

