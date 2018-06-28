Five Oscar-Nominated Shorts Featured at Ragtag Cinema

COLUMBIA - Ragtag Cinema attracted local movie lovers Monday with a screening of five Oscar-nominated shorts.

The screening featured the 2012 Sundance Film Festival's best animated short "A Morning Stroll" as well as Pixar's "La Luna."

Ten animated shorts from around the world will compete for "Best Animated Short" February 26th at the 84th Annual Academy Awards.