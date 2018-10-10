Five people arrested on drug charges in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in connection with metamphetamine sales and possession.

According to a Facebook post on the Camden County Sheriff's Office page, the two law enforcement groups executed a search warrant in the area of Mace Road in Osage Beach.

The five people were transported to the Camden County Jail pending formal charges.