Five people dead after Eastbound US 54 crash

7 hours 50 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:05:00 AM CDT May 16, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Stephanie Hamann, Digital Producer

MILLER COUNTY - Four children and one adult have died after a crash on Eastbound US 54 on Wednesday.

The crash involved one vehicle, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

The portion of Eastbound US 54 between Highway 52 and Highway 87 has since been reopened.

 

