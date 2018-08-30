Five planets viewable through February in the southern sky

COLUMBIA - Five planets are viewable in the southern sky from now, and into late February.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn all will be aligned, and visible to the naked eye in the southern sky from January 20th through February 20th.

This is a rare occurrence, and has not happened since early January 2005.

Skies have been too cloudy to view the planet this week, but the First Alert Weather team is expecting open skies Saturday and Sunday morning.

The best times to view this rare alignment will be just before sunrise, and will be most illuminous from January 27th through February 3rd.

Astronomers predict that this will occur again later this year, in August after sunset.