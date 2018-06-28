Five School districts Seek Delay in Transfers Hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The five suburban school districts suing the Kansas City school district are asking for a delay in court proceedings.

Attorneys for Blue Springs, Independence, Lee's Summit, North Kansas City and Raytown school districts sought the delay Monday.

The Kansas City district became unaccredited Jan. 1, many its students are allowed to transfer to accredited districts. The five districts are suing to stop any transfer until details of how transfers would occur are resolved.

An attorney for the districts says a delay would allow the Kansas City district to revise its transfer policies.

However, an attorney for the Kansas City district says it doesn't plan to change its policies.

Also Monday, the Center School District withdrew from the lawsuit, but said it would rejoin the action if circumstances change.