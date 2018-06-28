Five sex offenders living illegally next to Columbia schools

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, July 17 2014 Jul 17, 2014 Thursday, July 17, 2014 6:09:00 PM CDT July 17, 2014 in News
By: Bell Johnson, Shelby Mann and Lauren Slome, KOMU 8 Contributors
loading

COLUMBIA - There are 300 convicted sex offenders living in Boone County. The majority of them live there legally, but five who are living illegally next to schools have slipped through the cracks due to what the Boone County Sheriff's Department calls a "miscommunication."

The five offenders are living illegally close to Blue Ridge Elementary School in northeast Columbia, West Middle School in west Columbia, and Down to Earth Preschool in south Columbia.

Sex offenders are required to report their addresses to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, which is responsible for tracking them. That department publishes those addresses in an online, public database.

But officials at the sheriff's department didn't know about the five offenders until KOMU 8 analyzed the publicly available data and brought it to the department's attention. Detective and Sex Offender Coordinator Jessica Jameson said the department is doing its best with a limited staff.

"We really try to do the best we can, but our best isn't always good enough," Jameson said.



Registered sex offenders convicted after 2004 in Missouri or after 2008 in another state are not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare under Boone County's interpretation of a federal law. But all have to register a minimum twice a year, or every 90 days in the case of a child sex offender.

In Boone County, the process of keeping track of where sex offenders live is mainly handled by the sheriff's Geographic Information System, or GIS, section. The sheriff's office uses computer mapping to find where offenders live in relation to schools.

But until about six months ago, the system measured from the center of the properties instead of measuring from property line to property line.

Some school grounds are so large that measuring from the center of the school out 1,000 feet doesn't even make it off the property.

"We had conveyed to GIS how we needed it and we just assumed that's how it was, and it was just a miscommunication between the two," Jameson said. "It wasn't malicious in how we were doing it in giving anyone a break. It was generally a miscommunication between people."

Though the system was corrected to measure from property line to property line, it still does not automatically inform officers if an offender is living too close. Deputies have to check each address individually to verify the information. But there are only two people monitoring the locations of 300 sex offenders. There hasn't been time to go back and check each individual since the measurements were redone.

"Some of them we just haven't caught, and it's not, I mean we just haven't caught them," Jameson said.

Columbia Public School District Community Relations Director, Michelle Baumstark, said the school district doesn't track sex offenders' locations.

"The law says what it says," Baumstark said. "So we rely on local law enforcement to make sure that that law is being upheld."

Schools depend on law enforcement for information on sex offenders.

Kevin Robertson is the superintendent for Hallsville Public School District. He said the schools cannot do much more than what they are already doing.

"We rely on law enforcement to do their job, too, and so those folks, the offenders, are required to register with the county," Robertson said. "And then, law enforcement is required to check up on that and make sure they're following those laws. We all kind of work together and hope that everybody does what they are supposed to do."

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking into the situation and says the five offenders will be notified if they have to move.

 

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°