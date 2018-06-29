Five Tigers Set for Wrestling Olympic Trials

COLUMBIA -- Five current and former members of the Missouri wrestling program will get the chance to reach their goal of competing in this year's Olympic Games in London, as the 2012 Olympic Trials are set for April 21-22 in Iowa City, Iowa. All five grapplers will be competing in the men's freestyle bracket.



Missouri volunteer assistant coach Joe Johnston is set to compete at 66 kg/145.5 lbs. this weekend, as he punched his ticket to the Trials by finishing in second at the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier on March 31-April 1 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Current strength and conditioning coach and two-time All-American Nicholas Marable will wrestle at 74 kg/163 lbs. He qualified after placing third at the weight at the 2011 World Team Trials and also earned a second place finish at the 2011 U.S. Open.



Two other All-Americans in Raymond Jordan (84 kg/185 lbs.) and Max Askren (96 kg/211.5 lbs.) will also represent Mizzou at the tournament. Jordan, who finished fifth at NCAA's in 2008 and third in 2009, earned his spot in the Trials with a Sunkist Kids International championship. Jordan was a member of the 2010 National Team. Askren, who won Mizzou's fourth national title in 2010, was the true second place finisher at the Last Chance Qualifier. Askren is reportedly going to cut down to 84 kg/185 lbs. for the trials.



Redshirt senior Dom Bradley will wrestle at 120 kg/264.5 lbs. this weekend, having qualified after finishing in true third place at the 2011 World Team Trials. Bradley, who took an Olympic redshirt from Mizzou this season to pursue this opportunity, has made the Senior National Team each of the last two years.



The 60 kg, 74 kg and 96 kg freestyle weight classes will compete on Saturday, April 21, while the remaining freestyle classes (55 kg, 66 kg, 84 kg and 120 kg) will take place on Sunday, April 22. Prelims, quarterfinals and semifinals begin at 9 a.m. CT each day, with the finals starting at 6 p.m.