Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A five vehicle crash caused by a hay bale in Jefferson City on Saturday left six people injured, police said.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday around 4:25 p.m. when a hay bale fell from an unidentified vehicle on the 1110 block of the U.S. 54/63 eastbound lanes.

Police 36-year-old Joshua Dodsworth slowed on the highway to avoid hitting the hay bale. He was then hit from behind by 23-year-old Rebecca Johnson, of Winfield.

Kurt Strope, 29, of Westphalia, stopped behind Johnson as traffic slowed down. He was then hit from behind by 27-year-old Kelsey Hall, of California, police said.

Patrick Lawrence, 49, of Jefferson City, then hit Hall from behind, police said.

Strope was pushed forward and hit the rear of Johnson's vehicle.

In a news release, police said Lawrence and his passenger were transferred to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. All other injuries at the scene were minor and no one else was transported by the EMS, police said.

The roadway was restricted to one lane for about 45 minutes while first responders assessed the scene.

Police said everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.