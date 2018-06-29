Five-year string of games to end in College Station for Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team will face the Texas A&M Aggies for the fifth year in a row on Saturday, Nov. 15. The string of consecutive games will come to an end at College Station following the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on the SEC Network.

In May, the Southeastern Conference released a 12-year rotation plan for non-divisional opponents through 2025. After five years in a row of games against the Aggies, including two from the Big 12 Conference, the next time the two teams will see each other is in Columbia in 2021. If the pattern were to continue, the next game between the two at College Station would most likely be in 2028.

During the first two seasons both teams were in the SEC, the Aggies served as the cross-divisional for the Tigers. Starting this year, that place has been filled by the Arkansas Razorbacks in an attempt to create a new border war. Mizzou will host their new "rival" for the first time since joining the SEC on Friday, Nov. 28 with a 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

Texas A&M currently has an 8-6 series lead. Last year, the Tigers grabbed a 28-21 win to clinch the SEC East title and a trip to Atlanta.