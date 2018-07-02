Fixing Fulton's Building Code

Donald Ray Childs has lived here 35 years, watching his neighborhood change. And he's spent the last two years watching a home sit empty, a home he once helped neighbors fix.

"All I think they can do is just tear it down," he said.

But, tearing it down is easier said than done. City law requires the homeowner to be present to evaluate a home. So, when officials try to evaluate a home without the owner, even stepping foot on the property is trespassing. They want to change the law to make the process easier.

"In order to condemn a property, we will be able to do it from the street or from the sidewalk, from an alley, something like that," explained Les Hudson, planning and protective director.

Officials plan to write a new law next month, and be able to enforce it in the next two months.