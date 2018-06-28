Flag Desecration Law Ruled Unconstitutional

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Missouri's flag desecration law is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

U.S. District Judge Carol E. Jackson issued a permanent injunction Tuesday in the case of Frank Snider, a Cape Girardeau man arrested in 2009 for using a knife to cut up an American flag and then throwing it into the street.

Jackson's ruling prohibits the state, its political subdivisions and its officials from "enforcing or threatening to enforce" the law.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Tony Rothert says it is satisfying to have the Missouri law finally declared unconstitutional. Missouri Attorney General's office spokeswoman Nanci Gonder says attorneys there are still reviewing the decision and declined further comment.