Flags Line Streets to Honor Soldier, Family

COLUMBIA - People gathered Friday afternoon at Shepard Boulevard Elementary School to honor fallen Columbia soldier Sterling Wyatt's family. Crowd members brought hundreds of flags, which they placed along both sides of the street on Shepard Boulevard and Audubon Drive.

Wyatt was killed Wednesday while serving in Afghanistan. His family was able to attend his ceremony in Dover, Delaware for fallen soldiers. The Wyatt family will be returning home Friday evening, and Shepard Boulevard neighbors said they hope the flags will give some comfort to the Wyatts.

Neighbor Tina DeClue said Wyatt's body will be returning to Columbia Tuesday.