Flames engulf barn in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - A fire broke out Sunday evening in Harrisburg and completely engulfed a barn in flames.

15 fire units were dispatched to the barn on Harris Street just after 8 p.m.

Brent Voorheis said his father owned the barn. "Our friend who lives across the street called us and said 'Your barn is on fire,' so we came up to see what's going on," Voorheis said. "Not much to see now."

The owner, R.E. Voorheis said he only kept hay inside the barn. He also said there were no electrical sources or anything that could result in a fire nearby.

"I just hope no one broke into there and was smoking," said Voorheis.

When KOMU 8 left the scene of the fire, crews had not yet determined what caused the fire to start. Nobody was injured during the incident.