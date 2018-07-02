Flames Engulf Half Of House

Curtis Williams was the only person in the house on Wagon Trail when the fire broke out.

"It's a big shock when your house goes up and you think you're going to lose everything," Williams said.

He said he was just throwing some meat on a grill to cook lunch. Williams then walked away from the grill for just a moment and then couldn't believe what he saw.

"I noticed the ground around the grill caught on fire after I had checked the meat," Williams said.

Normally his mother stops by and his 10-month-old is there too.

"Luckily, I was outside and everybody else was gone," Williams said.

Fire crews got the flames out within minutes, but not before the fire engulfed half the house. It's something Curtis' mother Ruby won't ever forget.

"I've been in this neighborhood since I was seven, so there's just a lot of memories here," Ruby said.

And this isn't the first loss the two have had to endure.

"I lost my dad last year and that was tough. That's got me, that's what's bothering me, but I'm still here and my family is still here," Williams said.

Williams said it was a costly lunchtime mistake that puts things in perspective.

"You never think it's going to happen to you, but then it does, and now I'm one of the statistics," he said.

Boone County firefighters say you should constantly supervise anything you're grilling outdoors, especially in dry conditions. Fire crews haven't officially named a cause for this fire and there's no estimate of how much damage that fire caused.