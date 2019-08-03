Flames engulf two vehicles in fatal crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Eric Penrod said one man died in the crash, and another person was transported to a hospital. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but a crash team was headed to the scene to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.