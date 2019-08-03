Flames engulf two vehicles in fatal crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit.
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Eric Penrod said one man died in the crash, and another person was transported to a hospital. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but a crash team was headed to the scene to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit. Missouri... More >>
in
The University of Missouri Health Care announced Friday it recently identified and addressed a security incident involving patient information. Jesslyn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Friday it will investigate if department policy was followed after a missing person's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Parts of the Katy Trail will be seeing some clean-up this week-end after the recent flooding. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
in
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
in
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank if Northeast Missouri and Missouri Employers Mutual have partnered up for the second year in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
in
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
in