Flash Dance

The mob of about 20 people danced in Speaker's Circle to celebrate the end of the academic year, but they danced to music only they could hear.

"It brought joy to my heart to see these guys here, dancing to music we couldn't hear," said Ben Poston, MU student.

The mob was dancing individually to music from their iPods. Most people at Speaker's Circle didn't know what was happening.

"People that don't know what's going on are kind of confused but intrigued and it's not like dangerous at all, it's just pure fun," said Michael Stonacek, MU student.

The mob was started by just one student.

"I heard about flash mobbing probably about a year ago and they are coming up all over the world. There is one in Toronto and where people are just, like, walking through a park and they pulled out pillows from their bag packs and had a giant pillow fight in the middle of the park. That's hilarious to me," said Stonacek.

Spectators at speakers circle agreed and the mob danced for about eight minutes.