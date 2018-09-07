Flash flood watch in effect for mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA - Flash flood watches are in effect for much of mid-Missouri through Sunday morning as heavy rains are expected to drench the area.

Central Missouri is expected to receive between 2 and 5 inches of rain Friday and Saturday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Gordon pass over the state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As much as 6 inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas of the state, particularly along the Interstate 44 corridor.

Missouri counties affected by the flash flood watch include Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls and Shelby.

People in areas with a flash flood watch in effect are advised to take precautions when traveling and prepare in the case a flash flood occurs.

More than half of all deaths related to flash floods involve a vehicle, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. If driving during heavy rains, watch out for rising water levels and do not drive into water, even if it appears shallow. Avoid driving at all during a storm if possible.