Flash Flooding Causes Problems

Tyler Thomas was on his way to the bank when he saw, what he calls, a "big puddle" in the middle of North Garth Avenue near Oak Towers. He decided to drive through it, but his car didn't make it.

Thomas said he was a little scared and didn't know what to do. He also said the cars driving by him just made it worse, "All the water kept on pushing my car to the side."

After talking with his mom, Thomas eventually made it safely out of the car. "I got in my car and I drove to where he was and could tell his car was just in this huge lake of water," Thomas's mom said about her arrival to her son's vehicle. She wasn't too worried though, "I've done the same thing when I was younger." Even though she was calm about her son's safety, she did think that other drivers shouldn't have tried to go around him, "If they see one car and that car has water up to the hubcaps it's probably not a good idea to try to get around that stalled car." Thomas was eventually able to restart his car but the inside was still filled with water and steam rose from the tailpipe and seeped from underneath the hood.