Flash floods hit Jefferson City ice skating rink

JEFFERSON CITY - Around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning, a park maintenance crew entered Washington Park Ice Arena and noticed flooding inside and outside the building.

The ice rink, located on the bottom floor of the building, contained about 3 feet of water. The rest of the building had about an inch of water covering the floor.

Phil Stiles, Jefferson City Parks and Recreation division director, said the floods were caused by Wears Creek overflowing after overnight storms.

Fire crews and Parks and Recreation were working to clean up the Washington Park area, which was also covered in fallen tree branches and mud.

Officials said the ice rink should re-open in about a month but said they hope to open it sooner.

Stiles said members of the community can help clean up the park and facility Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.