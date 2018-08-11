Flat Branch Oil Spill

There was a visible film of oil on the water's surface that smelled like mineral spirits. At first, officials were unsure what the substance was but later determined it was nontoxic and not harmful to wildlife.

"The older transformers used to have PCBs in it and that was a real nasty substance and that was the first question I had when we got here, was it PCB, no, and that was a big relief, so, it's a good thing," Rick Douglas, said Columbia Fire Department Captain.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are linked to health issues such as cancer.

Crews laid down HAZMAT booms to absorb and contain the mineral oil substance. University officials will clean up any remnants tomorrow.