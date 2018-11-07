Flea Market Fundraiser

"We're raising funds to help complete an activity room at the white guest house, which is a guest house for people who come for cancer treatment from out of town so they can stay while they wait," explained Charlotte Larrick of the center.

Despite the hot weather, boys from Fulton came to Columbia bright and early to sell drinks and snacks.

"We decided to come for our baseball team to help with concession stand to raise money for uniforms and baseball team. So we can play this fall," said Daldon Horstmeier.

Vendors, like those boys, had to pay their own booth space. That money also went to the cancer center.

The market started at seven in the morning and provided a place for many shoppers from mid-Missouri to shop.

"I understand they were here early and dark in this morning probably to start buying. I think it's been a good turn out," added Larrick.

The center raised more than $2,000 with the community's great support.

"I'm out here to buy some good bargains and I hope it goes to good charity," said shopper Norma Greenwell.

The center holds a flea market every two years and hopes to continue in the future.