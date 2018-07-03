Fleeing car hits house in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis home is damaged after suspects fleeing police crashed into it.

KTVI-TV reports that the accident happened Thursday afternoon. Police spotted a stolen 2000 Dodge Stratus and when they tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped away.

Police say the driver lost control and the vehicle jumped a sidewalk, slammed into the home and caught fire.

The homeowners were away on vacation. The house was so badly damaged that the city declared it unsafe and had it condemned.

The suspects, ages 16 and 18, ran from the scene but were captured in a nearby yard. They were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.