Fleeing Driver is Involved in Deadly KC Crash

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a driver attempting to elude Kansas City police has been involved in a deadly crash.

The Kansas City Star reports that a police helicopter was following the fleeing vehicle when it struck a pole. Police said one of the four people inside the vehicle died Saturday.

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte said in a Tweet that no police cruisers were involved.