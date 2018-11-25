Fleeing SUV hits bus in St. Louis, injuring passengers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several passengers of a St. Louis bus are being treated for injuries after an SUV fleeing police crashed into the bus.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon. Police did not say how many people were hurt but said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police tried to pull over an SUV for a traffic violation, but the vehicle fled. Police say officers did not pursue the SUV, but it crashed into a Metro bus a short time later.

The SUV driver ran away after the crash, but police say a gun was left behind.