Fleming, Thomas Named NFCA All-Americans

COLUMBIA - Two members of the 2012 Missouri Tigers softball team have been named All-Americans for the second time in their careers, announced Wednesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas received First Team honors, while senior Ashley Fleming was selected to the Second Team.

Thomas completed the season with a 27-9 record and a 1.16 earned run average. She struck out 306 batters in almost 230 pitched innings, the second-most ever in a single season at Mizzou. Thomas was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for a second time, the second player in conference history to win the award multiple times. She also broke the program record for most strikeouts in a career and now has 942.

Fleming will leave Mizzou as a two-time Second Team All-American. She carried the Tigers in offensive play, hitting .365 with 16 home runs, 12 doubles and 51 runs batted in. She posted a .702 slugging percentage while posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Her career .340 batting average is ninth-highest ever at Mizzou, and is the seventh Tiger in program history to surpass 200 hits with 201. Her 43 career home runs are tied for second-most at Missouri, while her 173 career RBI are fourth-highest ever.

Fleming and Thomas are the third players in Tiger history to win All-America honors multiple times. Nine Tigers have been named All-Americans under head coach Ehren Earleywine.