Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia

COLUMBIA — An American Airlines flight landed safely Wednesday night shortly after pilots declared an emergency because of the smell of smoke in the cabin.

No smoke was seen or detected.

Columbia community relations director Steven Sapp said Flight 3906 from Chicago declared an emergency around 7 p.m., which was about 45 minutes into the flight.

The flight was already scheduled to land at Columbia Regional Airport.

Sapp said passengers exited the plane and mechanics are inspecting it. The plane was scheduled to fly back to Chicago, but Sapp said the flight has been canceled and the plane will be ferried to a maintenance facility in St. Louis Thursday morning.