Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Kansas City Airport

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An American Airlines flight has made an emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport after a flash drive was found in a bathroom.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride says the discovery was made Sunday afternoon as Flight 24 was headed from San Francisco International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

McBride says the Boeing 767 was taken to an area away from the terminal and was being searched. The 227 passengers and crew members were evacuated. McBride says it is "a new day and age since 9-11" and that officials take precautions if something is deemed suspicious.