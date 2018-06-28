Flight Returns to Gate, Passengers Re-Screened at Lambert

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An apparent misunderstanding on a flight bound from St. Louis to Washington on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks forced a re-screening of passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration says United Airlines flight 3681 was still on the runway Sunday when the pilot returned to the gate.

It wasn't clear why. A TSA spokeswoman said all passengers were re-screened at the request of the pilot. Nothing was found and the plane departed, landing at Washington Dulles International Airport around 10:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Some media reports said the plane returned to the gate because passengers were trying to pass themselves as federal air marshals. The TSA would say only that no one was impersonating an air marshal.

Messages seeking comment from United were not returned.