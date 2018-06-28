Flight's 'disruptive' passenger met by authorities

KANSAS CITY - An American Airlines MD-80 was met by law enforcement officials when it landed in Kansas City, Missouri, because of what an American spokeswoman called a "disruptive" passenger.

Spokeswoman Laura Masvidal says Flight 1233 left Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport and landed at Kansas City International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She says it was not an emergency landing and there were no injuries, but Masvidal says no further details were available.

Airport police referred questions to an airport spokesman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton told KMBC-TV agents took the person into custody after the passenger interfered with the flight crew. She says that's standard practice and added she didn't think there were any major incidents on the flight.