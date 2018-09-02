Flights Change at Airport

Recent airport changes may affect travelers. Columbia Regional Airport traffic this July is a mere 25 percent of what it was ten years ago, and it's down more than 30 percent from last July. This comes after U.S. Airways, the only carrier at Columbia Regional, dropped it's flights to St. Louis in favor of Kansas City.

"Kansas City's not typically their destination, it's just a hub for them to catch another flight onto another destination," said Jill Stedem from Columbia Public Works.

While an estimated 80 to 100 flights come and go from Columbia Regional Airport everyday, only four arrivals and four departures are commercial.

"I've been hearing more problems with reliability, with flights being cancelled," said travel agent Dan Stookey. Some are cancelled because of low occupancy.

Columbia R egional adjusted its schedule Wednesday to help people make their Kansas City connections.

"Previously it was a little bit difficult for people to make those connections because of the times, but with the new schedule change, they should be able to accomodate people," explained Stedem.

Dan Stookey says small changes might not be enough to convince the public.

"The public gets turned off when flights get cancelled frequently. They remember that and it's very, very hard to gain their confidence and get it back," explained Stookey.

City officials hope to prove the airline can be reliable and make purchases of airline tickets soar.