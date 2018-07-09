Flood Affects over 600 Homes, Businesses

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - More than 600 homes and businesses around Missouri suffered flood damage. That's the estimate today from the state Public Safety Department. Teams tallied up damage in 18 counties and found 569 homes and 72 businesses felt the impact. There's no estimate on the cost of damage yet. Farmers are asked to report flooded land and crop losses to their county farm-services agents. Teams will begin figuring out how much damage was done to public buildings and infrastructure, like railroads and bridges, starting tomorrow. The information is then used in making Missouri's requests for federal disaster relief. The counties already evaluated are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Jackson, Lafayette, Livingston, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, Platte and Worth.