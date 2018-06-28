Flood Concerns Grow as More Rain Predicted

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Every Missouri town along the Mississippi River is now under a flood warning as the Mighty Mississippi spills out over its banks. Meanwhile, with significant rain expected over the next several days, people in flood-prone communities are bracing for significant flooding.

The National Weather Service is predicting what it describes as moderate flooding in several towns -- Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana, Clarksville, Winfield, even as far south as Cape Girardeau, where the river is expected to reach about 4 feet above flood stage by Sunday.

But the latest predicted levels don't account for rain beyond 24 hours away, and the Weather Service expects rain every day into the middle of next week, with potentially significant amounts. In Hannibal, all five flood gates have been installed. The gates fill the gaps where streets normally pass through the levee that protects downtown and the Mark Twain historic area.

The river is expected to fall just short of flood stage in St. Louis on Sunday. Minor flooding is occurring at a few points along the Missouri River, but no significant damage has been reported. Flood buyouts have removed most residents from the flood plain along the Mississippi River in Missouri, but moderate flooding would close several roads, drench tens of thousands of acres of farmland, and threaten some homes and businesses