Flood Concerns Grow for Southeast Mo. Town

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- With southeast Missouri still saturated by floodwaters, concern is growing in the town of East Prairie. The community of 3,400 residents is in Mississippi County, not far from where the Army Corps of Engineers intentionally breached Birds Point levee on Monday to relieve pressure at Cairo, Ill., and other nearby towns.

But Mayor Kevin Mainord says the problem is unrelated to the levee breach. East Prairie sits in what is known as the St. John's Bayou Basin. Water from 22 inches of rain over the past two weeks is collecting in the basin and can't drain into the Mississippi River because flood gates are closed at nearby New Madrid. As a result, backwater is creeping within less than a mile of East Prairie. Mainord worries that another heavy rain could cause the town to flood.