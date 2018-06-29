Flood Could Isolate Small Missouri Town

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Mississippi River has busted through a couple of levees near St. Louis, and is threatening to turn a tiny southeast Missouri town into an island. Meanwhile, the Illinois River is creating headaches in several small western Illinois towns.

Heavy rain last week caused a sudden rise in the Mississippi, the Missouri, the Illinois and several smaller rivers. The rivers are on the way down at many locations.

But a crest isn't expected until Thursday in Cape Girardeau County, where major flooding is already occurring. The small southeast Missouri town of Allenville is accessible only by a small county road, and it may go under water soon.

Two levee breaks north of St. Louis swamped more agricultural land. Several people have evacuated their homes in the West Alton, Mo., area.