Flood is Second Disaster for One Family

BUTLER COUNTY - Some of those who were first affected by the flood returned to their homes Friday in Southeast Missouri.

Jonell Spicer and her husband drove back to their home after staying with family for the past few days. Spicer said their home was one of the first hit on their street.

"I just thought everything was gone, my family's pictures, everything, clothes, we didn't have anything," said Spicer.

The Spicer's just moved into their current home after a fire burned their old one next door.

"We couldn't got any insurance you know, because of having that burn out not too long ago, so we have no insurance, so we're just having to rough it," said Spicer.

Law enforcement is still asking people to check with authorities to see if their homes are safe to move back in to.