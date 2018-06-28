Flood Kills Teen

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) - A 16-year-old Excelsior Springs girl is dead after the vehicle she was driving through a flooded crossing was swept into a creek. The highway patrol says Brooke Baxter's body was found inside the submerged vehicle in Williams Creek last night. The SUV she was in was carried about 100 yards downstream from the crossing in Excelsior Springs, in Clay County. Flash flooding was reported there and in Taney County after storms developed, but the state has received no reports of serious flooding or substantial damage.