Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency

The Missouri River is expected to be in major flood stage.

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large portion of the state.

Forecasts called for tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, hail, heavy rainfall and continued flooding for portions of mid-Missouri.

“Missouri is experiencing a very dangerous severe storm system with multiple threats that must be taken seriously,” Parson said.

He said very heavy rainfall over the pat two days, combined with saturated soil and very high water levels on many rivers and streams have created dangerous conditions.

"I urge all Missourians to closely follow their local weather forecasts, take storm warnings seriously, and quickly act to protect themselves and their families when necessary,” he said.

The state emergency management team was closely monitoring water levels on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, which are expected to rise through the weekend, Parson said.

He activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to work directly with local jurisdictions.

The State Emergency Operation Center was activated to Level 3.