Flood warnings issued throughout mid-Missouri until Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning Tuesday night that will go into effect until Wednesday night.
Areal flood warnings have been issued for Boone, Cole, Callaway, Osage, Moniteau and Audrain counties until 9:45pm Wednesday.
According to the official Missouri state’s website, “Flash flooding is the leading cause of flooding deaths and historically more than half of the people killed by flooding were in motor vehicles.”
Tuesday's storm may have damaged a Columbia house, which is another reminder of severe weather's possible impacts.
The National Weather Service reminds drivers to be cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
