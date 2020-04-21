Floodgates Installed In Hannibal

HANNIBAL (AP) - Two of Hannibal's five floodgates are now in place, but the rest won't be installed unless crest predictions rise again. The historic northeast Missouri town's downtown area is protected by an earthen levee, but slots in the levee where streets pass through remain open unless high water is pending. On Friday, the National Weather Service predicted a crest for today of 21.4 feet, well above the 16-foot flood stage. That's high enough that the city would have installed all five floodgates. But yesterday, the Weather Service lowered the crest prediction to 19.8 feet, now expected tomorrow. As a result the gates went up only on streets at the lowest elevation. The floodgates will remain in place until the water recedes to below 18 feet.