Floodgates opened at Bagnell Dam as elevated flooding continues

LAKE OZARK - Floodgates were opened at Bagnell Dam Tuesday evening in response to record flooding.

Ameren Missouri and the Army Corps of Engineers are also monitoring the Truman Dam upstream, according to a news release.

"We are focused on safety, and we want residents along the Osage River and on the Lake of the Ozarks to be prepared for changing water conditions," said Warren Witt, director of hydro operations at Ameren Missouri.

Officials from Ameren have anticipated opening the floodgates for the past week as water levels have risen. Bagnell released 40,000 cubic feet of water per second Tuesday evening, but could reach up to 80,000 cfs.

Along with the elevated river levels, lake levels will also fluctuate.

Hourly lake water-level information is available at AmerenMissouri.com/lake. A daily report on Lake of the Ozarks water levels is available at 573-365-9205.

Ameren Missouri is also working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division to regulate boater activity on the lake.

"Water movement can cause wear on dock electrical equipment," Witt said. "I encourage all dock owners to perform regular checks and have both the dock and its power supply inspected by a qualified electrician."

Ameren Missouri also warned high water levels increase the chance for large debris in the waterways.