Flooding Causes Delays for Amtrak Commuters

Jefferson City - Amtrak has cancelled half of it's daily trips from St. Louis to Kansas City for the time being.

A Union Pacific rail line closing due to flooding has increased traffic along Amtrak's Missouri River Runner.

Two of four daily trips have been put on hold. One is the morning trip from St. Louis. The other is an afternoon trip leaving Kansas City.

Amtrak's currently running buses for affected passengers. Bus stops include St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kirkwood, Sedalia, Warrensburg, and Kansas City.