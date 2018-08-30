Flooding causes road closures in Boone County

COLUMBIA — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management has reported numerous road closures due to flooding Saturday.

Brown School Road at Providence Road

Route Z at Route FF

6300 block of Hwy 40 W

Oneal Road at Wilcox Road

Route Y near Bob Veach Road

Creasy Springs Road at Bear Creek

Hwy 124 N between Lake San Lynn and Little Creek Road

Strawn Road at Worley Street

Gillespie Bridge Road at Mesa Drive

4800 block of Old Mill Creek Road S

Old 63 N near Business Loop 70 E

Sinclair Road at Mill Creek

3500 Block of New Haven Road

US 63 Southbound at Prathersville

US 63 S Northbound at Angel Lane

Northland at Blue Ridge

Hill Creek Road at Buffalo Ridge

Crump Lane at Martin Lane

Robbie Forbis Road at Hunters Bend Road

12000 Block I-70 Drive Northeast E

Highway WW at Cedar Creek

Route E at Twin Bridges

Creasy Springs Road near Bear Creek Trail

Andrew Sapp Road S near Nashville Church Road E

Barnes School Road N near Winn Road

Low Crossing Road between Route B and Hecht Road

Old Number 7 between Dripping Springs and Highway 124

Highway AB E near Rangeline Road S

Traffic on main Missouri roads has still be very busy throughout the day, despite the conditions.

Many back roads have ditches on both sides to prevent flooding, but after 12-hours of non-stop rain, many of the ditches are overflown.

Do not pass cars going full speed on side roads, as the splash from the water can harm driver vision.

Hydroplaning is a serious issue when making turns and stops off main roads and has resulted in numerous crashes throughout the area.

Proceed with caution when passing any vehichles, both on and off the road, as a lack of driver vision in rainy weather is often a main cause of crashes on main roads.

If a flash flood warning is issued, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management recommends going to high ground immediately and leaving your vehicle if stuck in rising water.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent closures.]