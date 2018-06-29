Flooding Closes 2 Mississippi River Bridges

WEST QUINCY, Mo. - One Mississippi River bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois is now closed due to the fast-rising river, and a second one is scheduled to close on Saturday.

The Quincy Memorial Bridge connecting Quincy, Ill., and West Quincy, Mo., was closed Friday afternoon. A second bridge at Quincy remains open.

Transportation officials say the Champ Clark bridge at Louisiana, Mo., will close at noon Saturday as the river is rising near the eastern approach to the bridge.

Several inches of rain in recent days has caused flooding on the Mississippi. It is expected to crest at many spots this weekend but remain high for several days after that.