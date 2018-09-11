Flooding Closes Missouri 79 North of St. Louis

By: The Associated Press and Zack Newman, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rising waters from the Mississippi River have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to close Missouri Highway 79 just south of the Louisiana, Missouri, city limits.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports low areas near Buffalo Creek south of Route D were covered with water on Friday.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, about 50 Missouri Department of Corrections Defenders will arrive in Clarksville Saturday morning to assist in sandbagging efforts. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers supplied the sandbags and other resources. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will increase their patrols in the affected areas.

Steady downpours across the upper Midwest have caused the Mississippi River to rise and again threaten river-hugging towns above St. Louis.

Areas from Grafton, Illinois, and north are expected to see heavy flooding by next week but were still open Friday afternoon.

[Editors note: This article has been edited to include the most updated information.]