Flooding closes roads in Boone County, Columbia
BOONE COUNTY - Several Boone County roads were closed Tuesday morning because of flooding, according to several agencies.
MoDOT said Route E was closed between W. Wilcox Rd. and W. Driskel Rd. about 4:51 a.m.
Additionally, the department said Route Z was closed in both directions between Schultz Rd. and Owens School Rd. MoDOT reported that road closed about 2:30 a.m.
Boone County Emergency Management reported several more flooding-related closings:
- 400 block of Proctor Dr. in Columbia
- Creasy Springs Rd. at Bear Creek
-Adams Rd. from Ball Rd. to Lost Woods Ln.
-Brushwood Lake Rd. from Scott Blvd. to Howard Orchard Rd.
KOMU 8 News will continue to update this story if more flooding-related closings occur.
