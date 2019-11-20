Flooding closes roads in Boone County, Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - Several Boone County roads were closed Tuesday morning because of flooding, according to several agencies.

MoDOT said Route E was closed between W. Wilcox Rd. and W. Driskel Rd. about 4:51 a.m.

Additionally, the department said Route Z was closed in both directions between Schultz Rd. and Owens School Rd. MoDOT reported that road closed about 2:30 a.m.

Boone County Emergency Management reported several more flooding-related closings:

- 400 block of Proctor Dr. in Columbia

- Creasy Springs Rd. at Bear Creek

-Adams Rd. from Ball Rd. to Lost Woods Ln.

-Brushwood Lake Rd. from Scott Blvd. to Howard Orchard Rd.

KOMU 8 News will continue to update this story if more flooding-related closings occur.