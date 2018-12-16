Flooding closes roads in Columbia, Boone County

COLUMBIA - Several agencies were reporting closed roads Monday because of flooding in Columbia and Boone County.

The Boone County website showed a full list of closings.

Roads closed because of flooding included:

St. Charles Rd. between Route Z and Doziers Station Rd., scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Trade Winds Pkwy. at Richland Rd.

Grocery Branch Rd. at Huntsdale.

Stewart Rd. between Garth Ave. and Providence Rd.

Creasy Springs Rd. at Bear Creek

Brown School Rd. at Clearview Rd.

Gillespie Bridge Rd. between Kendallwood Rd. and Mesa Dr.

Blackfoot Rd. at Bear Creek

Fairview Rd. at Summit Rd.

6400 Block of Hwy 40, just west of Columbia

Unless otherwise noted, officials did not say when roads were scheduled to reopen.

Monday's rains added to the already 6.47 inches of rain mid-Missouri has seen in July. The totals are 3.62 inches higher than average for July 20.

KOMU 8 Meterologist Tori Stepanek said most of Monday's rain was over at 11:00 a.m., but scattered showers could persist through the day.